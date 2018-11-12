My best campaign is Sony Music's 'Why This Kolaveri Di': Roopak Saluja

Which do you consider your best campaign and why? When was the campaign launched? One of the most memorable campaigns for our agency was the “Why This Kolaveri Di” campaign launched in 2011 by our digital arm Jack in the Box Worldwide for our client Sony Music. It started as an accident when Sony Music was alerted that a song of the upcoming film 3 whose music rights were with Sony had been leaked online.

Music is a big promotional tool for any movie and the Kolaveri Di song was important for the producers. The client came to us and asked us if we could do anything ...