My best campaign is 'Web is what you make of it', says BBH India MD

Which do you consider your best campaign and why? When was the campaign launched? It was a campaign for Google Chrome called “Web is what you make of it”. It was a global campaign that ran through 2011 and 2012.

It was a really interesting way to build a global campaign where all the BBH offices around the world went in with their inputs on how the internet is evolving and changing society in India and the idea that the web is what you make of it was born from that. The idea was to showcase real-life stories — about how people’s lives have changed after ...