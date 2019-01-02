How 'StopAllerG' ad campaign woke India up to air pollution issues

Prasad Shejale, co-founder & chief executive officer, Logicserve Digital on his best campaign Which do you consider your best campaign and why? When was the campaign launched? In retrospect, our best work in terms of impact and outcome is reflected in our campaign for Piramal Healthcare’s StopAllerG.

Providing a creative rendition to an OTC product to cure nasal allergy was no joke. We delivered this piece of work in March 2017 and consider it sharp since it involved focused problem solving, precise targeting and ahead-of-the-curve technological intervention – all ...