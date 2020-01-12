My favourite campaign is Deloitte's 'Green Dot', says Chimp&z Inc CEO

Which is your favourite campaign and why? My favourite campaign of all time has to be Deloitte’s “Green Dot” campaign from the year 2008 and here’s why. Business-to-business (B2B) campaigns, especially in the financial services industry, find it hard to communicate in a concise way.

They are highly underrated and this campaign communicates to the B2B as well as the business-to-companies (B2C) audience. The Green Dot was extremely simple yet striking. This was Deloitte’s first global advertising campaign representing their unique point of view and their ...