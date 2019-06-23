My favourite campaign is Dove's ad for real beauty: Soumitra Karnik

Which is your favourite campaign and why? There are so many of them but if I absolutely must abandon the rest and choose to be marooned on an island with just one, I’d choose Dove’s campaign for real beauty. A false and unidimensional idea of what beauty should be had been thrust upon us and lorded over for a very long time. It was wrong and it needed to be corrected.

This particular Dove campaign delivered a nasty sting and managed to loosen the vicious grip we were all in. Women, yes, but it spoke to men too in an altogether different way. It started in a true sense, ...