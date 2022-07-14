Mylab launches combined RT-PCR test for Zika, malaria, dengue

Pune-based Mylab Discovery Solutions, credited with developing India’s first indigenous Sars-CoV-2 RT-PCR and the first rapid-antigen test home kit, has launched the country’s first combined RT-PCR test kit for monsoon diseases.

The test can detect and differentiate between malaria, Chikungunya, dengue, Zika, Leptospirosis and Salmonellosis bacterial species, and Leishmaniasis parasites.

Mosquito-borne diseases peak during the monsoons. Mylab has developed a fever panel — PathoDetect Extended Monsoon Fever Panel — which is a comprehensive multiplex RT-PCR test kit for all monsoon diseases.

The combined kit can process samples to give results in two hours, and can be used for mass testing as well.

Hasmukh Rawal, founder and managing director of Mylab Discovery Solutions, said: “The precise diagnosis of many of these diseases remains a significant challenge because of the lack of accurate and reliable diagnostic methods.”

Globally, 17 per cent of infectious diseases are spread by vectors and cause about 700,000 deaths annually.