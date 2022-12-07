Myntra's End of Reason Sale set to cater to five million shoppers

Walmart-owned online fashion retailer is expecting to cater to about 5 million unique customers during its biannual End of Reason Sale (EORS). This edition of EORS is bigger with a 70 per cent higher style count than the previous winter edition. It would have over 1.7 million styles across more than 6,000 popular domestic and international brands on offer. The seven-day event is being held between the 10-16 of December.

“We are looking forward to catering to the millions of shoppers,” said Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, .

Pais said the event also presents multiple opportunities for to empower its key partners across the fashion ecosystem. These include Kirana store partners, small and medium-scale brands, and supply chain partners.

The 17th edition of EORS is projected to deliver 8 million orders with assistance from Myntra's Kirana model. This is providing critical support in the delivery process during the event. Over 16,000 Kirana partners and franchises will cater to pin codes across the country, supporting 80 per cent of the deliveries associated with the event. This model allows the Kirana partners an additional source of income. Myntra will also efficiently utilize all its robust Forward Distribution Centres (FDCs) for a smoother, hassle-free delivery process during and after EORS.

Myntra's live-commerce platform M-Live, in collaboration with over 25 leading brands, has committed to offering their products at EORS prices prior to the kick-off of the event. Shoppers who are a part of the Insiders program (loyalty initiative), will have Early Access to EORS offers. One top spender during Early Access and three top spenders during the event shall be handpicked to win an assured holiday to Dubai from Cleartrip. Insiders will also avail of free shipping on all orders, and one-of-a-kind price reductions of up to 20 per cent.