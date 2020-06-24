Myntra sells 10 million items during India's biggest fashion sale event

Fashion retailer said it has concluded the country’s biggest fashion sale event, End of Reason Sale (EORS), with over 10 million items sold, towards the end of the four-day event. Shoppers across the country placed about 4 million orders, across multiple categories. These included men’s jeans and streetwear, women’s western wear, women’s ethnic wear, men’s casuals and personal care. This was the first mega sale event in the country after the lockdown.

processed over 8,000 orders and sold 18,800 items per minute at peak and recorded over 30 per cent growth in traffic year-on-year during the event. About 3.5 million customers shopped during EORS, with over 700,000 first-timers, 56 per cent of who are from tier-2 cities and beyond. The top tier-2 and 3 cities include Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Imphal, Aizawl and Panchkula. The most popular men’s product has been T-shirts, selling over 1.7 million units and the most sought after product by women has been kurtas, selling about 800,000 units in total.

“Over 3.5 million customers shopped during the event, with about 13.5 million unique visitors, generating close to 120 million sessions,” said Amar Nagaram, CEO, “We have recorded an 86 per cent increase in the number of customers from tier 2 and 3 cities and beyond, the highest so far.”

A key highlight of EORS is the integration and collaboration with 400 offline stores of more than 60 brands, enabling them to go live with their inventory on the Myntra platform. The items are being shipped directly from the brands’ stores to the consumer’s doorsteps.

About 15,000 Kirana partners under Myntra’s MENSA Network (Myntra’s Extended Network for Service Augmentation) will fulfil deliveries across 300 tier-2 and 3 cities, which will also help in augmenting their earnings.

“Keeping safety as their guiding principle, our Kirana partners are currently delivering 240,000 items per day across the country,” said Nagaram.

Safety had been very high on the priority throughout the event. Myntra said its workforce at the office, fulfilment centres, warehouses and delivery personnel, strictly adhered to the guidelines that were laid earlier in the interest of their safety and that of the customers’. This has also been the first event managed successfully from home by some of the core team members, who have collaborated and worked with each other virtually, demonstrating Myntra’s ability to adapt and utilise technology to meet organizational goals. In the first-ever remote working model for managing customer service operations, employees answered over 200,000 customer calls during the course of the event.

The top-5 cities that shopped during EORS were, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune. The BOAT wireless earphone has been the most sold item during this edition of the sale event. As a category, men’s jeans and streetwear sold over 2 million units. Essentials, home furnishing and kids have been the fastest-growing categories. Beauty and personal care, apparel, kids wear, footwear and home furnishing, grew about 38 per cent on average, combined. Women’s essentials (innerwear) emerged as the fastest-growing category, at about 100 per cent.