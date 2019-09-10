Myntra takes to videos to reach customers ahead of the festive season

Ahead of the festive season, online fashion portal is leveraging the power of video content to popularise brands and products as well as to enhance the engagement with the customers.

The Flipkart group company is working with fashion influencers, experts and niche designers to develop curated video content, which will help customers find their fashion.

To start with, is launching a reality show called Fashion Superstar aimed at identifying India’s next big fashion influencer. Ten contestants shortlisted from a pool of 5,000 applicants will take part through a variety of fashion related tasks to emerge as a fashion influencer. Starting September 17, the programme will span over 10 weeks.

“This will help people to get exposed to new styles which in turn will lead to better product discovery on the platform,” said Amar Nagaram, head of Myntra and Jabong.

The fashion portal is expecting to reach over a 100 million customers through this video-content led approach.

The Walmart-owned company is also open to outsourced content related to fashion to stream on the Myntra app.