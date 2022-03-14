N Chandrasekaran, Tata Sons chief, appointed as chairman of Air India

-
N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons, has been officially appointed as the chairman of Air India, reported news agency ANI on Monday. The appointment was cleared at a board meeting held today by Air India.
Alice GeeVarghese Vaidyan, former CMD of General Insurance Corporation, will also be inducted as an independent director on board, reported Economic Times on Monday.
Chandrasekaran's appointment comes after former Turkish Airlines chairman Ilker Ayci, earlier this month, declined the Tata Group's offer to be the chief executive officer and managing director of Air India as "some sections of the Indian media" have attempted to "colour" his appointment in an undesirable manner. Tata Sons will soon announce a new CEO for Air India, the newspaper reported.
Salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group had on October 8 last year won the bid to acquire debt-laden state-run Air India by offering Rs 18,000 crore for it.
