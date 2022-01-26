Naina Lal Kidwai resigns from Cipla board

-
ALSO READ
Cipla posts 7% year-on-year rise in Q2 PAT, riding on 10% revenue growth
Lal Bahadur Shastri's life will be an inspiration for countrymen: PM Modi
Eicher Motors re-appoints Enfield's turnaround man Siddhartha Lal as MD
Siddhartha Lal's reappointment as Eicher Motors MD gets shareholders' nod
Amid spike, labs pull out all stops to cope with Omicron rush of tests
-
Drug major Cipla on Wednesday said Naina Lal Kidwai has resigned as independent director on its board, with effect from March 31, 2022.
In a letter shared by the Mumbai-based drug firm, the veteran banker noted that she has put in her papers to fulfil several other responsibilities and professional commitments.
"I further confirm that there is no other reason for my resignation as an independent director of the company other than as mentioned in this letter," Kidwai added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU