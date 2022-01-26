Naina Lal Kidwai resigns from Cipla board

Drug major on Wednesday said has resigned as independent director on its board, with effect from March 31, 2022.

In a letter shared by the Mumbai-based drug firm, the veteran banker noted that she has put in her papers to fulfil several other responsibilities and professional commitments.

"I further confirm that there is no other reason for my resignation as an independent director of the company other than as mentioned in this letter," Kidwai added.

