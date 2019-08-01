Nalco, MECL, HCL forge joint venture company to hunt mine assets abroad

Three central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) -- National Aluminium Company (Nalco), Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) and Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd (MECL) have formally signed the joint venture (JV) agreement to form Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL).

The JV company has the mandate for acquisition, exploration & processing of strategic minerals abroad for commercial use and for supplying to meet the domestic requirement.

The JV agreement among the three stakeholders was signed by Tapan Kumar Chand, chairman cum managing director (CMD), Nalco, Santosh Sharma, CMD, HCL and Ranjit Rath, CMD, MECL in the presence of Prahallad Joshi, Union Minister for mines, coal & parliamentary affairs.

Joshi appreciated the efforts of and the other two PSUs, adding KABIL will ensure mineral security of the nation and will help in realizing the overall objective of import substitution.

In the joint venture, will own 40 per cent stake- HCL and MECL will have equity participation of 30 per cent each.

Twelve strategic minerals have been identified and the initial focus will be on lithium and cobalt. The preliminary due-diligence of identified assets shall be initiated soon.

Earlier in Feb 2019, NITI Aayog had cleared the proposal to form the JV company by the three CPSEs to acquire minerals which are not available in India. KABIL will be among a handful of in the country for acquisition of mineral assets abroad.