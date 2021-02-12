Nalco posts net profit at Rs 240 crore; revenue up 14% to Rs 2,378 crore

-
National Aluminium Company (NALCO) has posted a net profit of Rs 239.71 crore in the third quarter of financial year 2020-21 compared with a net loss of Rs 33.9 crore in the year-ago period on a consolidated basis.
Revenue grew by 14 per cent to Rs 2,378.79 crore against Rs 2,088.35 crore in the same period and pre-tax profit was Rs 298.53 crore against a pre-tax loss of Rs 53.16 crore.
The net profit for the nine months ended December 2020 has grown more than 10-fold to Rs 364 crore against Rs 35 crore in corresponding period of last year. Shares of Nalco fell 4.24 per cent to Rs 48.60 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
