Nalwa Steel & Power, two others submit resolution plans for McNally Bharat

The three are among 17 entities to have shown interest in the Khaitan-owned Williamson Magor group firm, which is said to owe over Rs 3,700 cr various creditors

McNally Bharat Engineering

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

Nalwa Steel & Power
Photo: Twitter @NalwaSteel

Naveen Jindal-owned Nalwa Steel & Power, and two other firms, namely, Amit Metaliks and BTL EPC (formerly Bengal Tools), have submitted resolution plans for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm, McNally Bharat Engineering Company Ltd, which is undergoing insolvency resolution process.

First Published: Wed, December 07 2022. 19:31 IST

