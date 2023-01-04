JUST IN
Toyota Motor's Indian unit warns of a possible customer data breach
BK Modi Group plans to invest $1 bn in 5 years in realty, wellness
Top carmakers post double-digit export growth with Maruti at the wheel
Ashneer exhibited 'unruly, threatening behaviour' in AGM: BharatPe
Smartphone flattens internet growth curve in India, shows Trai data
RailTel ties up with tech firm to monetise Wi-Fi project at 6,100 stations
NCLT stays Reliance Cap resolution process on Torrent Group's plea
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried faces arraignment in Manhattan federal court
Total aluminum production dropped by 2% to 566,000 tonnes in Q3: Vedanta
Tata Digital's Mukesh Bansal to step away from Tata Neu's daily ops: Report
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Toyota Motor's Indian unit warns of a possible customer data breach
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

NARCL emerges as the highest bidder for SREI with NPV of Rs 5,555 cr

In the final lap, there were just two bidders in the fray - NARCL, and Authum with an NPV of Rs 5,526 crore

Topics
Srei Equipment Finance | auction | Srei Infrastructure Finance

Abhijit Lele  |  Mumbai 

SREI
NARCL's bid includes upfront cash of Rs 3,000 crore and issuance of optionally convertible bonds worth Rs 6,000 crore, banking sources said.

National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) emerged as the highest bidder in the auction for two finance companies - Srei Infrastructure Finance and Srei Equipment Finance – which began on Tuesday. NARCL's bid was the highest with a Net Present Value (NPV) of Rs 5,555 crore.

In the final lap, there were just two bidders in the fray - NARCL, and Authum with an NPV of Rs 5,526 crore.

NARCL's bid includes upfront cash of Rs 3,000 crore and issuance of optionally convertible bonds worth Rs 6,000 crore, banking sources said.

Three bidders - Varde Partners and Arena consortium, NARCL and Authum Investment and Infrastructure – were in the fray in the auction which was held on an electronic platform.

The meeting of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) went beyond midnight till around 1 am as the auction involved five rounds, they added.

The total value of resolution plans submitted by the applicants involves upfront cash payout and deferred payments by way of instruments like debentures. A timeline to clear the dues ranges between 3-7 years.

Now lenders will look into the final resolution plan and conditions therein. COC is likely to meet on January 7, 2023, sources said.

NARCL, where public sector banks hold a majority stake, has made it clear that it will not be able to offer government-backed guarantees.

In October 2021, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) superseded the boards of Srei Infrastructure Finance and Srei Equipment Finance for insolvency proceedings due to governance concerns and payment defaults by them. It also appointed Rajneesh Sharma, ex- chief general manager, Bank of Baroda, as the administrator of the aforesaid companies.

Financial creditors have admitted claims totalling over Rs 32,000 crore. Financial lenders include State Bank of India, Punjab and Sind Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Union Bank of India, IDBI Bank, UCO Bank, and Indian Overseas Bank.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Srei Equipment Finance

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 08:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU