Naresh Goyal, Etihad must pitch in to salvage Jet Airways, say lenders

Lenders to cash-strapped on Thursday asked the two stakeholders — and Eithad — to pitch in with their contribution to salvage the situation. The decision to provide emergency funds to the ailing airline will be taken collectively and not on a standalone basis, said lenders.

“We have made our stand clear. We (lenders) are supporting the arrangement (resolution). Let us see the response from other stakeholders. We will accordingly take a call,” said Dinabandhu Mohapatra, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), Bank of India (BOI), on the sidelines of a banking seminar organised by IBA.

Sunil Mehta, MD & CEO of Punjab National Bank, said lenders are going (on decision to lend further to Jet Airways) collectively. The resolution will come with the participation of the stakeholders. On the emergency funding to the loss-making carrier, BOI chief said lenders have made it clear that all stakeholders should pitch in.





Two senior executives of the other two public sector banks said time is running out. The situation is looking grim as more and more 8s are being grounded. The resolution plan has to be put to work this month itself. has a debt of over Rs 8,000 crore and needs to make repayments of up to Rs 1,700 crore by the end of March. The airline has, however, already defaulted on repayments on external commercial borrowings due to paucity of funds.



The acute liquidity crunch has forced it to ground aircraft, shut down stations, and delay salary payments to its pilots and engineers along with other senior staff. It has been looking at various ways to raise funds.

Last month, shareholders of approved conversion of loans into shares and other proposals. On February 14, the Jet Airways board approved a bank-led provisional resolution plan, whereby lenders would become the largest shareholders in the airline. Following approval from shareholders, a part of the debt would be converted into 114 million shares at a consideration of Rs 1 apiece, according to the Reserve Bank of India norms.