Naturals Ice Cream plans expansion, steps out of its comfort zone

For Mumbaikars a scoop of Naturals Ice Cream is synonymous with fresh-fruit flavours, devoid of preservatives and sweeteners. The 35-year-old brand, which switched from the name ‘Natural’ to ‘Naturals’ in 2017, today has 125 stores, mainly in the south and west of India.

While the brand did step into cities such as Delhi in the last few years, it is now stitching up an expansion strategy aimed at partaking of growth in areas where consumption of ice cream remains strong. One such region is the north, where the brand has zeroed in on markets such as Uttar Pradesh and ...