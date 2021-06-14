Navi General gives customers option to buy health insurance through EMIs

Navi General Insurance has introduced an option for customers to purchase on equated monthly installments (EMI), instead of paying an annual premium upfront.

The company said that its option to pay monthly EMIs for will make it more affordable and simpler to purchase.

Customers can purchase at monthly installments of as low as Rs 240 per month, the company said in a statement.

“With ever-rising medical and healthcare costs, Navi’s subscription-based option for buying health insurance will help to make this important insurance cover more affordable and more accessible to many more customers”, said Ramchandra Pandit, MD & CEO, Navi General Insurance.

Prior to this, the company had launched a digital, paperless health insurance buying experience for customers through its mobile application in December 2020.

“With no agents and a completely digital and paperless process, customers can buy health insurance via the Navi Health app within 2 minutes, with the policy issued to them instantly on the app. Navi offers health insurance cover ranging from Rs 2 Lakh to Rs 1 Crore for individuals and families”, the company said in a statement.

It has a claim settlement ratio of 97.3 per cent and of a network of more than 10,000 cashless hospitals across more than 400 geographies.