Naveen Jindal group, two others submit final bids for Reliance Naval

-
ALSO READ
Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Naval's debt resolution gets delayed yet again
NCLAT stays NCLT order asking CoC to consider Kapil Wadhawan's offer
Committee of creditors rejects NBCC resolution plan for Jaypee Infratech
Adani, Essar, queue up for govt's Rs 2,500 cr-plan to develop ports
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
-
APM Terminals, the Naveen Jindal Group, and a consortium of GMS, Dubai and BESIKTAS of Turkey have submitted the final bids for Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd. The Committee of Creditors (CoC) will be meeting on Wednesday to evaluate the bids.
The former Anil Ambani group company was sent for debt resolution after the company failed to repay its debt worth Rs 11,000 crore due to lack of orders from the Indian defence establishment. The company owns and operates a massive shipyard off the South Gujarat coast of Pipavav.
Earlier 12 companies had expressed interest in acquiring R-Naval, but of these only three companies submitted the final bids. The other companies backed out citing post Covid downturn and lack of orders.
United Shipbuilding of Russia, which was one of the keen contenders till the EOI process, backed out of the final bidding process because the company management believed that the pipeline of new defence naval business was not clear and the government had also cancelled the six contracts of the company.
The entire debt of R-Naval is being transferred to the newly set up National Asset Reconstruction Company (NARCL).
IDBI Bank is the lead banker of the company.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU