NBCC will turnaround Jaypee, if it wins the bid: Anoop Kumar Mittal

Being the last hope for 70,000 families waiting for close to a decade to get keys to their flats is tough. Anoop Kumar Mittal, chairman and managing director (CMD), NBCC (India), knows this well.

In conversation with Karan Choudhury, Mittal talks about a plan for the homebuyers of the Jaypee group and Amrapali projects as well as the company’s future course of action. Edited excerpts: What is your vision document all about? Our business development plan, capacity of execution, ability we are targeting would be discussed. There are some areas where we are thinking of getting ...