NCLAT grants stay on liquidation order passed against Jyoti Structures

The (NCLAT) has granted a stay on the liquidation order passed against insolvent firm The stay order comes after a group of investors led by Sharad Sanghi and 800 employees of the corporate debtor appealed against the liquidation of the company.

is the first case that was ordered for liquidation from the Reserve Bank of India’s first list of 12 large corporate debtors to be admitted for insolvency proceedings.

Sanghi, the founder of Netmagic Solutions, and a group of investors were the only applicants interested in acquiring the company. The other investors include Madhusudan Kela, formerly with Reliance Capital, and Manish Kejriwal, managing partner of Kedaara Capital, among others.

They offered to infuse Rs 1.5-1.7 billion in equity capital upfront into Jyroti Structures, while paying the lenders Rs 30 billion over the next 15 years. On 2 April, when the plan was put to vote around 81 per cent of the lenders to voted in favour of the resolution.

According to the regulations, any resolution plan needs to be approved by a minimum of 66 per cent of the lenders.





However, DBS Bank, one of the financial creditors, who voted in opposition to the resolution plan, through its legal counsel told the NCLT in Mumbai that there were issues in the way the CIRP process had taken place.

Further, the Corporate Insolvency and Resolution Process (CIRP) deadline of 270 days had passed by this July. Therefore, the plea for an eight-day extension was sought by the appointed resolution professional (RP) last month --- which was opposed by DBS Bank.

As a consequence, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) bench in Mumbai rejected the plan and asked the RP to file for liquidation on 25 July.

As Jyoti Structures owed financial creditors around Rs 80 billion, the lenders stood to incur a haircut of a little over 60 per cent on the principal loan amount, or a loss of Rs 50 billion, overall, if the plan was approved.

Jyoti Structures was admitted for proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) on 4 July, 2017. It provides engineering, procurement and construction services in the power transmission sector.

The in New Delhi will hear the case next on 18 September.

Jyoti Structures’ stock price closed at Rs 2.95 on the NSE, up by 3.51 per cent from its previous closing price on Friday.