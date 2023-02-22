JUST IN
Business Standard

NCLT admits IndusInd Bank's insolvency petition against Zee Entertainment

Topics
ZEEL | NCLT | Zee Entertainment Enterprises

BS Reporter 

gavel, court, law

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday admitted an insolvency petition filed against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) filed by the IndusInd Bank after the company failed to repay Rs 83 crore under a debt service reserve account agreement (DSRA) to the bank.
.

The company is currently undergoing a merger with the Sony India which is pending with the regulatory authorities and the court.

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 23:01 IST

