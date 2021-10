NCLT admits RBI's applications to initiate IBC proceedings against Srei

The Kolkata bench of on Friday admitted RBI's applications to initiate proceedings against Infrastructure Finance and Equipment Finance.

appointed Rajneesh Sharma as an administrator of the Group firms.

The RBI, earlier on Friday, filed pleas before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to initiate insolvency proceedings against the two Srei Group firms.

The Reserve Bank of India filed two separate petitions before the Kolkata-bench of against two non-banking financial companies-Srei Infrastructure Finance and Srei Equipment Finance.

The two petitions were filed by through its counsel Sanjay Ginodia, senior partner of R Ginodia & Co.

According to Ginodia, he submitted arguments on behalf of before the NCLT bench on Friday.

The two entities owe over Rs 30,000 crore to banks and financial institutions.

The move comes after the Bombay High Court on October 7 dismissed Srei Group's plea against action on SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SIFL) and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd (SEFL).

Srei Group had challenged RBI's decision to supersede the boards of the two firms and initiate insolvency proceedings against them.

On October 4, RBI had superseded the board of directors of SIFL and SEFL, owing to governance concerns and defaults by the in meeting payment obligations.

RBI had said it intended to initiate the process of resolution of the two NBFCs under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Rules, 2019.

It had also said it would apply to the NCLT for appointing an administrator as the insolvency resolution professional.