NCLT appoints resolution professional in SBI vs Anil Ambani matter

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday appointed Jitender Kothari as the resolution professional (RP) in the matter between country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) and Anil Ambani, wherein the business tycoon had given personal guarantee against loans taken by Reliance Communication and Reliance Infratel.

According to the order of the bankruptcy tribunal, there is no doubt that the respondent in the case (Anil Ambani) furnished his personal guarantee for the credit facilities availed by RCOM and RITL. Also, when an application is moved under Section 95 of the IBC, the tribunal has no option but to nominate a resolution professional within seven days of the creditor filing such an application.

Despite the tribunal appointing an RP, SBI's insolvency petition against Ambani has not been admitted. "The RP now has to go through the application and submit its report in 10 days, either accepting or rejecting the application. And, in the meantime, he can call for information from both the parties", said Ashish Pyasi, Associate Partner, Dhir & Dhir Associates.

The arguments made by Ambani’s counsel that a corporate insolvency resolution process is under way for the same set of companies, wherein the committee of creditors have approved the plan and it is only awaiting the tribunals nod, and the can wait till the resolution of the company is completed, was not accepted by the bankruptcy tribunal.

Ambani had furnished his personal guarantee while securing a loan from in 2016 for RCom and RITL. granted loans of Rs 1,195 crore to RCom and RITL back in August 2016 as per the agreement. But, both RCom and RITL defaulted on their loan obligations in January 2017, thus forcing to declare both the accounts as non-performing account (NPA).

SBI moved the bankruptcy tribunal in March this year under Section 95 of IBC against due to the fear that Ambani has also provided personal guarantee against other loans that he secured from foreign banks. The foreign banks -- Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited and China Development Bank and Exim Bank of China – have initiated recovery in the United Kingdom where the court had asked Ambani to pay $717 million within a stipulated period of time, failing which the banks could pursue all available options to recover their money.

SBI fearing that the Chinese banks may move to attach Ambani’s property and assets, which in turn may dent its recovery process, moved the bankruptcy tribunal.