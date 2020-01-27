NCLT extends immunity to new board-appointed members at IL&FS firms

In a development that could help the IL&FS group, in trouble for months over loan defaults and resulting probes for suspected breach of law, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has clarified that legal immunity would be extended to board-appointed members at its various subsidiary entities. “We hereby clarify that the immunity granted by this court not only covers the directors appointed by this court but also such of those directors to whom the IL&FS board would appoint for subsidiaries, other group companies and trustees of IL&FS Employees Welfare Trust,” said the ...