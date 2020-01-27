JUST IN
Auto slowdown due to loan related issues, BS-VI transition: Tata Motors

Business Standard

NCLT extends immunity to new board-appointed members at IL&FS firms

The earlier order extended immunity to directors appointed by NCLT, also known as the 'New Board'

Amritha Pillay  |  Mumbai 

In a development that could help the IL&FS group, in trouble for months over loan defaults and resulting probes for suspected breach of law, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has clarified that legal immunity would be extended to board-appointed members at its various subsidiary entities. “We hereby clarify that the immunity granted by this court not only covers the directors appointed by this court but also such of those directors to whom the IL&FS board would appoint for subsidiaries, other group companies and trustees of IL&FS Employees Welfare Trust,” said the ...

First Published: Mon, January 27 2020. 21:19 IST

