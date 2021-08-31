JUST IN
NCLT Mumbai orders freeze of Videocon group promoters' assets

The court has also directed the NSDL, CDSL to freeze all securities held by Videocon Group promoters, and prohibited transfer of these securities

Videocon Industries | NCLT

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Videocon
The NCLT Mumbai has today directed the Videocon group promoters to disclose all movable, immovable properties/assets.

In its order, the NCLT bench said that it was surprised with the manner in which banks came forward to grant loans to a sinking ship like Videocon.

The lenders even agreed to take a 95 per cent hair cut while agreeing to a debt resolution plan by Vedanta group.


First Published: Tue, August 31 2021. 22:27 IST

