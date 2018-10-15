NCLAT stays NCLT order on govt's plea seeking protection for IL&FS board

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), on Monday, stayed the order of the National Law Company Tribunal (NCLT) which rejected the plea for a three-month moratorium for Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) and its newly constituted board of directors.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) had sought for protection against regulatory and legal proceedings in case of further defaults by the stressed infrastructure financier

On Friday the NCLT, in a late night order, had declined the plea of the government.

According to reports, the will hear the MCA's appeal on 13 November and has asked that notices be issued to the top five major creditors of IL&FS and its group

The earlier this month granted permission to take-over IL&FS and replace the board, given the company’s recent defaults on debts over Rs 41 billion.

IL&FS is in need of Rs 35 billion in liquidity support as it has Rs 40 billion worth debt and bonds coming up for redemption in the coming weeks. This prompted the MCA to move the for ‘protection’ as the new board is open to commercial suits moved either by creditors, shareholders, regulators and state-authorities.

Two petitions have already been lodged by creditors, one by the Small Industry's Development Bank of India against IL&FS Financial Service, and another by Enso Rail Infrastruces against IL&FS Rail.

“Further proceedings by creditors and other persons are apprehended in Courts/tribunals pan India,” says the order.

Around 49 creditors, including bond-holders, are said to have sent letters to IL&FS, its Vice Chairman Hari Sankaran, and group

According to the order, financial institution creditors like banks are claiming that the default of the Company (default on debt obligations) has ‘entitled' them to ‘set-off’ balances in the current accounts and other deposits maintained by IL&FS and the group

The order by Justices Ravikumar Duraisamy and VP Singh noted that some of the groups’ companies are undergoing the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Since claims have to be raised against these companies, a “blanket” moratorium against all 348 subsidiaries and associate companies cannot be passed as IL&FS is a financial service provider and the IBC does not apply to it.

The tribunal rested its verdict on the fact that the powers under Section 242 of the Companies Act can only be exercised when a company’s conduct has been prejudicial or oppressive to its member(s), the company itself or to the public interest.

Whereas at present “the tribunal has exercised this power under Section 242 of the Companies Act 2013 on being satisfied that the affairs of the company is managed, therefore the then existent board of [IL&FS] was suspended and the nominated directors were appointed on the recommendation of the Government.”

Total borrowings of IL&FS stand at Rs 910 billion against Rs 69.5 billion in equity capital, giving it a leverage ratio over 13 times.

The Government in its application said, “The board will need to look at all possible options to resolve the complexities involved to ensure fair-value and best interest of difference stakeholders including but not limited to sale of assets and recovery of claims.”

“The petitioner has contended that that effectively implement the directors of this tribunal, the newly appointed Board of Directors required that status-quo be preserved qua the business and assets of [IL&FS] and its group companies,” the tribunal stated in its order.

The government had moved the Mumbai on October 1, which dissolved the old board of IL&FS and reconstituted the board of directors with government nominees.