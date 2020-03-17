Near-term headwinds likely to cap upside for Hero MotoCorp's volumes

India’s largest two-wheeler maker could be a beneficiary of an expected pick up in rural-led consumption. While most brokerages believe that in the short term, it could see headwinds on account of BS-VI transition, higher prices and the coronavirus pandemic, volumes are expected to pick up in the second half of FY21.

Hero MotoCorp is better placed than peers, such as Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor, given that a higher proportion of its sales come from the rural markets. Brokerages expect demand to pick up in the rural markets because of a strong Rabi season, higher crop prices, and ...