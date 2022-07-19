JUST IN
Near-term margin pressures for JSPL on likely tapering of steel prices

Captive coal availability and zero-debt target by the end of the year are positives

Devangshu Datta 

The company has won four domestic coal blocks, and once operational, these will meet the entire thermal coal requirements.

Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) delivered a positive surprise in terms of higher-than expected operating profit in the first quarter of the 2022-23 financial year (Q1FY23). It has also received four capital coal blocks, which will ensure that it can meet demand for thermal coal from internal sources, once these are operational.

First Published: Tue, July 19 2022. 20:49 IST

