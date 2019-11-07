Nearly a third of rated companies not cooperating with rating agencies

With the economy slowing down and debt defaults rising, nearly one out of three issuers that rating agencies in the country have a call on, are non-coperative. As of March 2019, 32 per cent of the total outstanding ratings in India had who were not cooperating, data shows.

“There was a NBFC company which was not cooperating with us for long, we decided to give a default rating based on the limited information available with the Issuer not co-perating note. The company reached out to us, the next day," said an official from a rating agency. This instance may not be an isolated one, with 32 per cent of 50,600 outstanding ratings in the country were in the non-cooperating (INC) category as of March 2019.

According to data sourced by Business Standard, there has been a sharp increase in the proportion of INC entities for all credit rating agencies in India. As of March 2018, 7 rating agencies together had 48,300 outstanding ratings. Of these, 24 per cent comprised companies, or issuers, not cooperating or belonging to the INC category. The number of outstanding ratings as of March 2019 rose to 50,600, of which 32 per cent were in the INC category.

“Such instances are more prominent in the below investment grade category,” said the official quoted above in the story.

An email query sent to Crisil, India Ratings, ICRA and Brickworks remained unanswered.

A spokesperson for CARE ratings said, “Yes, the proportion of non-cooperative clients is going up as a percentage of outstanding clients but is similar to the industry – presently it ranges between 30-35% for the industry and our ratios are similar.”

Markets regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) requires rating agencies to keep INC ratings active, based on best available information. Ratings can be discontinued provided the Issuer obtains a no-objection certificate from relevant bankers. However, the withdrawals form a small proportion of the total increase in INC cases,” said an industry source who did not wish to be identified.

Rating agencies also continue to struggle to find information on default in the event of a non-cooperative entity.

“Where issuers do not cooperate, it is difficult to find when there is a default. In such cases, we seek information from banks, but that information is not always forthcoming," said a senior official from a rating agency who did not wish to be identified.

“We do not always hear from lenders on time about defaults, which in turn delays a default rating,” said another official from a rating agency, who did not wish to be identified. Unavailability of timely information from banks is not limited to a particular conglomerate. This official added “This has always been an issue and not limited to one conglomerate. Banks tend to not flag defaults in debt at an early stage, as it will require them also to provision for it".