(NINL) has started production of special grade billet for structures of electrical power transmission towers. The Kalinganagar-based integrated plant produces billets at its (SMS), which became operational in December. With this milestone, NINL, the largest producer and exporter of pig iron in the country, has set a target for a major share in the special grade steel billet supply for the power transmission and distribution segment, which is growing in accelerated pace in the country. The company is also planning to market its own brand of TMT, wire rods and structures through conversion agents.

