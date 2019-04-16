Nestle drops plan to pay royalty in perpetuity to its Swiss parent

Nestlé India has dropped a controversial proposal to pay royalty in perpetuity to its Swiss parent after minority shareholders and proxy advisory firms said the move was against good corporate governance norms.

In an exchange filing, the food major said it was amending agenda item number six of the notice of the annual general meeting, slated for April 25, where it sought to pay royalty of 4.5 per cent in perpetuity. Nestlé is the first firm after Jubilant FoodWorks and Jubilant Life Sciences to be making an about-turn on royalty in the past two months, as companies now ...