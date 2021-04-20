Nestle India Q1 net profit up 15% to Rs 602 cr; total sales rise 8.9%

Food and Beverages major India on Tuesday reported a 14.6 per cent year-on-year growth in its net profit for the quarter ending March, 2021. It was Rs 525 crore in the year-ago period.

The company follows a January to December financial year.

It's revenue from operations during the quarter came in at Rs 3,610.8 crore, up 8.6 per cent from Rs 3,325 crore in the same period last year.

“As the pandemic rages on, the quarter gone by has been another test of resilience of my team and our partners. I feel incredibly privileged to lead a team who faced with serious challenges, persevered regardless, to deliver double digit growth over a strong comparable in 2020. It is tribute to the commitment of the team to serve consumers as best as we could during the pandemic," said Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director of India.

The Board of Directors have declared an interim dividend for 2021 of Rs 25 per share amounting to a total of Rs 241 crore, which will be paid on and from May 19, 2021.

Total Sales increased by 8.9 per cent during the quarter, while domestic sales rose by 10.2 per cent, mainly driven by volume and mix.

Export sales were lower by 12.9 per cent due to lower exports to affiliates.

On Tuesday, the company's scrip rose 0.15 per cent on NSE to close at Rs 17,115 apiece.