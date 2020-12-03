Nestle to recycle 100% packaging by 2025 to reduce carbon footprint

-
FMCG major Nestle India has set an ambitious target of recycling or reusing its entire packaging by 2025. With an aim to reduce its carbon footprint and emission of greenhouse gases, the firm is readying its long term plan, said chairman and managing director, Suresh Narayanan.
"Climate change is one of the biggest challenges currently facing mankind. Addressing this will require a multi-stakeholder approach to collaborate and monitor progress, laying the foundation for a better world. At Nestlé India, we have been accelerating our actions towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions across our manufacturing locations and transport of goods," he said. The Gurgaon-headquartered company is also preparing the blueprint to become waste free.
The measures are part of its global plan to go net zero on environmental impact, unveiled by its global CEO Mark Schneider today. Globally, it has set an aim of being net zero by 2050 through reduced use of water at farms, sustainable packaging, and use of green energy at all its 800 plants and warehousing locations.
