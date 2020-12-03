Nestle to recycle 100% packaging by 2025 to reduce carbon footprint

FMCG major has set an ambitious target of or reusing its entire packaging by 2025. With an aim to reduce its carbon footprint and emission of greenhouse gases, the firm is readying its long term plan, said chairman and managing director, Suresh Narayanan.

"Climate change is one of the biggest challenges currently facing mankind. Addressing this will require a multi-stakeholder approach to collaborate and monitor progress, laying the foundation for a better world. At Nestlé India, we have been accelerating our actions towards reducing across our manufacturing locations and transport of goods," he said. The Gurgaon-headquartered company is also preparing the blueprint to become waste free.