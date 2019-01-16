Nestle untangles itself from pre-Maggi morass, emerges stronger than ever

Nestlé India has emerged stronger than ever in the past four years. The food and beverage major, that continues to dodge threats of a revival of the 2015 crisis, now stands on firmer ground, compared to its pre-Maggi ban days.

Nestlé’s financial performance in the first nine months of 2018 reflects its standing. Between January and September, its net sales and net profit touched all-time highs of Rs 8,337.4 crore and Rs 1,265.17 crore, respectively. Its operating profit margin, too, is higher than the pre-ban levels, at 24.62 per cent, compared to 20.23 per cent ...