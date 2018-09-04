Netflix inks pact with Hathway, to offer video streaming via set-top box

Cable broadband provider Hathway and online entertainment firm have tied up to provide consumers access to the latter’s movies through the Hathway set-top box.

The set-top box will have a remote with a dedicated button to allow users to use by clicking on the button.

Hathway subscribers will also be able to pay their subscription using their Hathway bill. This is the third distribution partnership that the American online entertainment firm has entered into this year. Earlier, it announced similar partnerships with DTH operator Tata Sky and Airtel. These, however, are yet to be implemented.

The Hathway set-top box will be launched at an introductory price of Rs 2,999. All existing and new Hathway broadband consumers, who subscribe to Netflix and pay through their Hathway bill for their Netflix subscription, will receive this box for free.





ALSO READ: Airtel postpaid, broadband users can now get free 3-month Netflix access

Netflix’s service includes films, global and local TV series, documentaries, stand-up comedy specials, kids content and ultra HD content.

Rajan Gupta, MD, Hathway said, “In this smart and digital era, customers are looking at leading like Netflix to access high quality and well produced entertainment. The soon-to-be-launched Hathway set-top box will make watching streaming videos on large screens an incredible experience. The Hathway set-top box will be bundled with our high-speed, unlimited fibre-to-home monthly plans.”



ALSO READ: Radhika Apte is omnipresent: Netflix twists the plot, turns trolls around

Tony Zameczkowski, V-P, business development, Netflix Asia, said, “We’re very excited to partner Hathway Broadband in India to bring the latest technologies and great stories under one roof. The Hathway set-top box will allow Hathway’s customers to use the Netflix button on their remote controls to seamlessly access and enjoy the best entertainment at high speeds.”

These partnerships are a clear indication of Netflix’s intention to ramp up its consumer base in India. Experts believe that not only do these associations help Netflix reach a wider audience but they also help overcome the payment barrier many consumers face when it comes to the platform.





ALSO READ: Netflix games

Unlike other like HOOQ, and Hotstar, Netflix allows payment only through credit cards and netbanking. Some others have tied up with firms like Paytm and Mobikwik for making payment.