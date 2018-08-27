Airtel postpaid, broadband users can now get free 3-month Netflix access

and have announced an expansion of their partnership in India through which subscribers of select Postpaid and V-Fiber home plans will receive a three-month free subscription. After this, these subscribers will be able to pay for subscription using their postpaid or home bill. Existing Netflix subscribers will also be eligible for this gift. Subscribers not eligible for the gift will be able to sign up to Netflix through Airtel’s applications and pay for their subscription using their Airtel bill.

The telecom operator will announce details of eligible postpaid mobile and home plans over the coming weeks. Netflix and Airtel have also partnered to promote Netflix content through a dedicated row on the Airtel TV app.

Last week, the telecom major announced a content and distribution deal with (ZEEL). Through this deal, Zee will help Airtel curate content for its over-the-top (OTT) platform and provide content from Zee5. Zee will also create some content exclusively for Airtel.

Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India & South Asia), said, “Partnerships are at the core of Airtel’s DNA and we are delighted to expand our strategic relationship with Netflix. Affordable high-speed data services and growing smart devices have created a massive opportunity, perhaps one of the biggest in the world, for the uptake of content – both local and global. We look forward to working closely with Netflix to leverage this huge potential and continue delighting customers with some amazing offers.”

The expanded partnership adds to the digital content portfolio on Airtel TV, which currently offers over 10,000 movies and shows in addition to more than 375 LIVE TV channels.

Bill Holmes, global head of business development for Netflix said, “We are delighted to expand our partnership with Airtel and combine the latest technologies and the best of entertainment. Be it Sacred Games, or Stranger Things, more and more fans are watching on mobile so we are bringing together Netflix’s award-winning TV shows and movies with Airtel’s mobile and broadband networks. Airtel customers will enjoy the simplicity of one monthly bill for their Netflix subscription and Airtel postpaid/home broadband bill.”