Entire op capacity now zero-waste-to-landfill certified: Adani Green Energy
Sundar Pichai calls on Jaishankar to discuss India's digital transformation
Business Standard

New assets, expansion to drive growth for mall firm Phoenix Mills

Brokerages expect double digit earnings growth over the next three years

Topics
Phoenix Mills | acquisition | Malls

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  Mumbai 

Phoenix Mills
The company expects to expand its operational mall space in retail to about 13 million square feet by FY26, compared to 6.9 million square feet now.

Acquisitions, expansion and additions offer growth and revenue visibility for India’s largest listed mall operator, Phoenix Mills.
The company recently acquired a seven-acre parcel in Surat, Gujarat, for Rs 510 crore, to set up a million square feet mall that will be commissioned in FY27. This will be the company’s second mall in the state. The one in Ahmedabad is leased out and will open next month.

Phoenix Mills

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 17:22 IST

