Business Standard

New brew: Tata group's Amalgamated Plantations to enter tea tourism

'Any additional revenue stream welcome,' says the company that has estates in several states

Topics
Tea plantation | Tata group | Tata Consumer Products

Ishita Ayan Dutt  |  Kolkata 

Assam allows 5 per cent of tea plantation land to be used for other purposes

Amalgamated Plantations Private Limited (APPL), an associate company of Tata Consumer Products and India’s second-largest tea producer, plans to use its estates for tourism.

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 13:50 IST

