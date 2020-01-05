New GST rules to eligibility test, what's on India Inc's checklist for 2020

The latest amendments to the Companies Act that were made in 2019, the new GST rules on returns and e-invoicing, the eligibility test and registration of independent directors, and the separation of roles of chairman and managing director are among the key compliance challenges before corporate India in 2020.

There is an ever-expanding list of compliance requirement, along with the existing ones, which is expected to keep businesses on their toes throughout the year. Experts say the recent instances of fraud and financial irregularities have played their part in forcing the government ...