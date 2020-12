New guidelines likely to make online taxi-hailing business much tougher

Uber and Ola cabs may soon be zipping past in your city with a “TAXI” sign flashing on their roofs, just like the legendary yellow cabs on New York streets.

The reason: Just a few weeks ago, the Centre has come out with the long-awaited Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, which have drawn a dismayed response from the companies concerned. While these are guidelines, and not mandatory, they will have to be implemented by each state according to their own requirements. “The guidelines, if implemented, will make the business difficult to sustain or put in further ...