New investors could find BPCL's 'privatised' work culture delightful

In 2016, when the NDA government repealed the Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) 1976 Nationalization Act, life for the once private company came full circle.

Even after its nationalisation, the company continued to remain “foreign” and “privatised” in its work culture, say former and present employees and some industry executives. “BPCL has always been spoken about as a multinational company though it is state-run…this sets our work culture also apart from the others," says a senior BPCL official, who did not wish to be named. From ...