New Jersey-based Amneal Pharma starts mfg operations for Indian market

New Jersey-headquartered Amneal Pharmaceuticals, founded by two Indian-American brothers, is now launching commercial operations to cater to the domestic market in India. It already has a manufacturing and R&D footprint focused on exports, with plants in four Indian cities.

To helm its India commercial operations, the company has roped in Shyamakant Giri as Managing Director and President, India Business and . In this new role, he will be responsible for Amneal's commercial expansion and growth in India, Africa, Gulf, CIS and South Asian markets, the company said.

Amneal has had a presence in India since 2008 but focuses on exports from its plants at Ahmedabad, Dahej, and Vizag. Now, it is entering the domestic market.

Chirag Patel and Chintu Patel, co-chief executive officers of Amneal, said they would focus on the Indian market’s unmet needs. Giri said that Amneal will bring access to global quality medical solutions in India.