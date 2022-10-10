New Jersey-based Amneal Pharma starts mfg operations for Indian market

-
ALSO READ
India's manufacturing activity expands at quickest pace in 8 months
Asia Cup India vs Pakistan Highlights: All-round Pandya wins it for India
Data story: India logs 4,272 new Covid cases; active tally at 40,750
What can India do to address its perennial power shortage?
How are power outages affecting small industries in India?
-
New Jersey-headquartered Amneal Pharmaceuticals, founded by two Indian-American brothers, is now launching commercial operations to cater to the domestic market in India. It already has a manufacturing and R&D footprint focused on exports, with plants in four Indian cities.
To helm its India commercial operations, the company has roped in Shyamakant Giri as Managing Director and President, India Business and Emerging Markets. In this new role, he will be responsible for Amneal's commercial expansion and growth in India, Africa, Gulf, CIS and South Asian markets, the company said.
Amneal has had a presence in India since 2008 but focuses on exports from its plants at Ahmedabad, Dahej, Hyderabad and Vizag. Now, it is entering the domestic market.
Chirag Patel and Chintu Patel, co-chief executive officers of Amneal, said they would focus on the Indian market’s unmet needs. Giri said that Amneal will bring access to global quality medical solutions in India.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 16:12 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU