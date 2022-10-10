JUST IN
Taxes to come to govt's aid, achieve 6.4% fiscal deficit goal for FY23
Domestic steel prices inching up on rising cost, pick-up in demand
Music education platform Artium Academy raises $3 mn in funding round
Why are India's super wealthy looking abroad for family offices?
Consolidation picks pace in cement sector; JSW, Adani to buy smaller units
Warburg Pincus to acquire majority stake in MSME lender Vistaar Finance
Paytm loan disbursals up 482% YoY in Q2, firm sees 'continued growth'
Adani Group may buy debt-laden Jaiprakash's cement unit for $606 mn: Report
Reliance Industries, Jio in talks to raise funds through foreign loans
Adani group eyeing to raise $10 billion for renewables, cement arms
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Taxes to come to govt's aid, achieve 6.4% fiscal deficit goal for FY23
Business Standard

New Jersey-based Amneal Pharma starts mfg operations for Indian market

The firm already has manufacturing units in four Indian cities, all of which are focused on the export market

Topics
pharmaceutical firms | Amneal Pharmaceuticals | Pharma sector

BS Reporter 

Amneal Pharma, Pharmaceuticals
Amneal Pharmaceuticals

New Jersey-headquartered Amneal Pharmaceuticals, founded by two Indian-American brothers, is now launching commercial operations to cater to the domestic market in India. It already has a manufacturing and R&D footprint focused on exports, with plants in four Indian cities.

To helm its India commercial operations, the company has roped in Shyamakant Giri as Managing Director and President, India Business and Emerging Markets. In this new role, he will be responsible for Amneal's commercial expansion and growth in India, Africa, Gulf, CIS and South Asian markets, the company said.

Amneal has had a presence in India since 2008 but focuses on exports from its plants at Ahmedabad, Dahej, Hyderabad and Vizag. Now, it is entering the domestic market.

Chirag Patel and Chintu Patel, co-chief executive officers of Amneal, said they would focus on the Indian market’s unmet needs. Giri said that Amneal will bring access to global quality medical solutions in India.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on pharmaceutical firms

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 16:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.