New launches, margin recovery to drive gains for Eicher Motors stock

Premium two-wheeler motorcycle manufacturer delivered a better- than-expected operational performance in the June quarter for the 2022-23 financial year (Q1FY23). Aided by lower than estimated raw material costs, margins were 100 basis points higher than brokerage estimates. Hopes of profitability gains from easing commodity prices, volume uptick on the back of new launches and better product mix have led to upward revision of earnings estimates by up to 5 per cent.

