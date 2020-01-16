New models, digitisation: How Audi plans to recoup lost ground in India

Luxury carmaker Audi AG has chalked out its Strategy 2025 in a bid to recoup the ground it has lost in the Indian market. The move comes amid flagging sales in a slowing market.

Passenger vehicles sales in India have been declining for six quarters and luxury carmakers haven't been spared either. In calendar year 2019, the local arm of the German luxury carmaker saw its sales touch a nine-year low. Its sales fell 29 per cent year-on-year to 4,594 units. “We suffered more than the overall market not only because of certain external factors but also due to reasons particular to ...