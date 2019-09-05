New Motor Vehicles Act spurs ride-hailing firms to lobby for concessions

Taxi aggregators are pushing the central government to provide them with an all-India “digital intermediary” operator licence, allow car-pool services as part of the drivers’ permit, and not impose any restrictions on surge pricing, which has been a bone of contention between them and riders.

The effort is part of the consultation process between ride-hailing companies and the Ministry of Roadways and Highways after the amended Motor Vehicles Act became a law. Under the new Act, taxi aggregators, including Uber, Ola and Meru, among others, have been recognised as ...