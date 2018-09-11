New premium motorcycle launches, festivals to drive Hero MotoCorp growth

The Hero MotoCorp stock was up nearly 4 per cent over the past three trading sessions on easing of competitive pressures and anticipation of traction from the launch of premium motorcycles. Bajaj Auto, which had cut its prices for its entry-level motorcycles, has raised prices on its models CT100 as well as Pulsar.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs expect price competition concerns to ease, given the pricing action by Bajaj Auto, though some of the price rise could be owing to higher insurance costs. The sector had been downgraded by analysts after Bajaj Auto had sharply cut prices - Hero ...