Newsmaker: R Venkataramanan, a controversial aide of Ratan Tata

R Venkataramanan, popularly known as Venkat, the managing trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and also responsible for managing several key Tata Trusts, has finally resigned. A controversial aide of Tata group patriarch Ratan Tata, Venkat first made news when he was caught in the crossfire between Tata and former Tata Sons chairman, Cyrus Mistry in October 2016.

But despite allegations of impropriety, Venkat emerged a significant influencer in the corridors of Bombay House, the Tata group headquarters. ALSO READ: Tata Trusts chief executive Venkataramanan resigns after tax ...