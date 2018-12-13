Leadership move in Tata Trusts

Tata Trusts has just taken a giant leap forward. The appointment of two vice-chairmen on Wednesday means the next chairman of Tata Trusts will be a non-Tata for the first time in its 126-year history, and perhaps successively so.

By taking the decision to appoint former defence secretary Vijay Singh and TVS Group chairman Venu Srinivasan as vice chairmen of different trusts under its fold, the Trustees have made an important departure, just as it happened at Tata Sons with the appointment of non-Tata individuals after Ratan Tata. Many may now say that the succession planning was long ...