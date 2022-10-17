Next big thing is to take solar to everyone's life: ISA Director-General

Alliance (ISA) is India’s flagship global organisation aimed at improving energy access across the globe and also building inter-country capacity sharing infrastructure. A consortium partnership of 121 countries, ISA will be hosting its fifth ministerial in New Delhi this week. Ahead of the conference, Dr Ajay Mathur, director-general, ISA talked with Shreya Jai and Nitin Kumar on the current agenda, their financing and capacity building plans across green sectors. Edited excerpts: